  • A crisp, spring night with street lights reflecting on the Saugatuck River in Westport on May 7, 2019. Photo: Melanie Espinal / For Hearst Connecticut Media

    A crisp, spring night with street lights reflecting on the Saugatuck River in Westport on May 7, 2019.

    A crisp, spring night with street lights reflecting on the Saugatuck River in Westport on May 7, 2019.

    Photo: Melanie Espinal / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Melanie Espinal / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

A crisp, spring night with street lights reflecting on the Saugatuck River in Westport on May 7, 2019.

A crisp, spring night with street lights reflecting on the Saugatuck River in Westport on May 7, 2019.

Photo: Melanie Espinal / For Hearst Connecticut Media