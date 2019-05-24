As the weather gets warmer, Westport’s Police Department warns people to remember who they leave behind in their cars. Signs like these can be found around town, like at the Westport Library and this one at Long Shore Club park on May 15, 2019.
As the weather gets warmer, Westport’s Police Department warns people to remember who they leave behind in their cars. Signs like these can be found around town, like at the Westport Library and this one at
Photo: Melanie Espinal / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Melanie Espinal / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image
1of/1
Caption
Close
Image 1 of 1
As the weather gets warmer, Westport’s Police Department warns people to remember who they leave behind in their cars. Signs like these can be found around town, like at the Westport Library and this one at Long Shore Club park on May 15, 2019.
As the weather gets warmer, Westport’s Police Department warns people to remember who they leave behind in their cars. Signs like these can be found around town, like at the Westport Library and this one at