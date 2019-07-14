Westport Views: Lounging stuffed animals
Published
-
A stuffed toy lion lounges in the newly renovated Westport Library. Taken July 10, 2019 in Westport, CT.
Photo: Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media
A stuffed toy lion lounges in the newly renovated Westport Library. Taken July 10, 2019 in Westport, CT.
Photo: Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media
A stuffed toy lion lounges in the newly renovated Westport Library. Taken July 10, 2019 in Westport, CT.
Photo: Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media
A stuffed toy lion lounges in the newly renovated Westport Library. Taken July 10, 2019 in Westport, CT.