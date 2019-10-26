  • A lion-like figure stands on guard outside the Weston Library. Taken Oct. 22, 2019 in Weston, Conn. Photo: DJ Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media /

    A lion-like figure stands on guard outside the Weston Library. Taken Oct. 22, 2019 in Weston, Conn.

    A lion-like figure stands on guard outside the Weston Library. Taken Oct. 22, 2019 in Weston, Conn.

    Photo: DJ Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media /
Photo: DJ Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media /
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

A lion-like figure stands on guard outside the Weston Library. Taken Oct. 22, 2019 in Weston, Conn.

A lion-like figure stands on guard outside the Weston Library. Taken Oct. 22, 2019 in Weston, Conn.

Photo: DJ Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media /