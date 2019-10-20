  • A small replica of the Statue of Liberty in front of the Westport Museum for History and Culture. Taken Oct 8, 2019 in Westport, Conn. Photo: DJ Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media

    A small replica of the Statue of Liberty in front of the Westport Museum for History and Culture. Taken Oct 8, 2019 in Westport, Conn.

    A small replica of the Statue of Liberty in front of the Westport Museum for History and Culture. Taken Oct 8, 2019 in Westport, Conn.

    Photo: DJ Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: DJ Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

A small replica of the Statue of Liberty in front of the Westport Museum for History and Culture. Taken Oct 8, 2019 in Westport, Conn.

A small replica of the Statue of Liberty in front of the Westport Museum for History and Culture. Taken Oct 8, 2019 in Westport, Conn.

Photo: DJ Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media