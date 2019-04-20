  • A cloudy sky over the wetlands by the Westport train station on April 11, 2019. Photo: Melanie Espinal / For Hearst Connecticut Media

    A cloudy sky over the wetlands by the Westport train station on April 11, 2019.

    A cloudy sky over the wetlands by the Westport train station on April 11, 2019.

    Photo: Melanie Espinal / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Melanie Espinal / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

A cloudy sky over the wetlands by the Westport train station on April 11, 2019.

A cloudy sky over the wetlands by the Westport train station on April 11, 2019.

Photo: Melanie Espinal / For Hearst Connecticut Media