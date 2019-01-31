Westport Views / Another day in Westport
A brick along path next to the Westport Library says “Hooray For Another Day in Westport” along with the names of Stephen and Alicia Ogilvy.
Photo: Sophie Vaughan / Hearst Connecticut Media
A brick along path next to the Westport Library says “Hooray For Another Day in Westport” along with the names of Stephen and Alicia Ogilvy.