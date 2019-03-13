https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Westport-Views-A-snowy-path-13685393.php Westport Views: A snowy path By Sophie Vaughan Published 12:41 pm EDT, Wednesday, March 13, 2019 The path that runs alongside the Levitt Pavilion in Westport was full of snow on March 6. The path that runs alongside the Levitt Pavilion in Westport was full of snow on March 6. Photo: Sophie Vaughan / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Sophie Vaughan / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 The path that runs alongside the Levitt Pavilion in Westport was full of snow on March 6. The path that runs alongside the Levitt Pavilion in Westport was full of snow on March 6. Photo: Sophie Vaughan / Hearst Connecticut Media Westport Views: A snowy path 1 / 1 Back to Gallery Most Popular 1 Weston schools fire busing manager, alleging fuel theft 2 Ex-Yale soccer coach, Greenwich businessman charged in college admissions scandal 3 Chef’s Table coming to Westport 4 Family therapist accused of sexually assaulting teen patient 5 Weston woman charged with DUI 6 Down syndrome doesn’t keep Weston swimmer from following passion 7 Charlie Karp, Fairfield resident, longtime musician, dies View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.