Westport Views: A reading from ‘The General’s Cook’
Westport Historical Society Executive Director Ramin Ganeshram speaks at the Westport Center for Senior Activities on June 14, 2019, about her new book, "The General's Cook," a story about Hercules, George Washington's chef. Ganeshram and genealogist Sara Krasne recently discovered the final resting place of Hercules, which will be included in an author's note in future prints.
