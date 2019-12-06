Westport Sip & Shop event offers a chance to give back

Charlotte Bartol of Fairfield looks over some items at the 4th annual Holiday Sip and Shop event at Christ & Holy Trinity Episcopal Church on Dec. 5, 2019, in Westport.

WESTPORT — For Amy Sudell, a Greenwich mom who lost her 14-year-old son Steven to brain cancer last year, the Holiday Sip & Shop is a chance to give back to an organization that was there when she needed it.

The fourth annual fundraiser event for Circle of Care, which originated in Wilton, took place Thursday at Christ & Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. Close to three dozen vendors, including Sudell, took part in support of a nonprofit that brings support to the families of children battling cancer.

“We need places like this to help families, because the last thing you need to worry about is how you’re going to pay your electric bill when you’re fighting for your child’s life,” said Sudell, who stopped work during that period to be with her son. “We’re very grateful they were here for us.”

Rocks That Inspire — painted stones featuring art and inspirational statements — began as a project shared by mother and son. Now Sudell continues the business with Steven’s spirit accompanying her.

“I find it healing,” she said. “I think it brings a lot of smiles to people.”

Janet Montalbano, who organized the Sip & Shop, expressed her appreciation for the vendors, contributors and customers that were helping her reach a goal of $20,000 to be raised for the nonprofit.

“You have to shop anyway, so why not shop for a good cause,” she said.