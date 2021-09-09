Westport RTM committee votes not to recommend police civilian review board

WESTPORT — The Public Protection Committee of the Representative Town Meeting voted against a proposal to create a civilian review board for the Westport Police Department on Wednesday.
Only Noah Hammond and Kristan Hamlin voted in favor of the proposal, which would have created an RTM-appointed board of five members who would help with hiring and investigations into complaints against the department. Andrew Colabella, Louis Mall, Candace Banks, Seth Braunstein and Chairman Jimmy Izzo voted against recommending the policy while Richard Jaffe and Richard Lownstein abstained.