Westport RTM moderator to step down, will not run for reelection

WESTPORT — Velma Heller said there’s no one incident or decision that stands out during the 20 years she’s spent as a member of Westport’s Representative Town Meeting. Rather, what stands out is the way the body has formed a sort of family over the years, working together to serve the town.
“I feel like our RTM is a nonpartisan RTM and, as a result, I feel like we work very collaboratively,” said Heller, who has also served as the body’s moderator for the past four years, and as its deputy moderator for the four years before that. “My RTM family over the years has been very important to me.”