Westport RTM candidate: Velma Heller

Velma Heller

Party: N/A

Representative Town Meeting-District 9 candidate

Town: Westport

Age: 83

Incumbent: yes

Current job: Retired Westport Principal, Vice Principal, Director, Teacher. Retired Professor, Sacred Heart University.

Education: Graduated from Bayside High School in Bayside, NY. Received a BA from Queens College, CUNY. Later received a MS, Ed.D. from University of Bridgeport.

The most important issue in this election: While supporting our educational system is always a priority, recent experience demonstrates that maintaining and upgrading our considerable assets: school buildings, public facilities/properties is imperative. Systematic monitoring of town infrastructure will enable us to address problems before they become overwhelming and provide background to better inform RTM funding decisions.

Other issues: Economic issues at the state and federal level may have the potential to impact our town resources as we strive for: quality education, public protection, health and human services and address environmental, safety, transit, historic and infrastructure concerns. Critical, creative, collaborative solutions become more important than ever before.

Family: We are fortunate to have lived in Westport for 55 years. Our three children, Grant, David and Julie as well as three of our grandchildren have attended and graduated from Westport schools. I feel privileged to have had a rewarding career as a Westport educator. My husband, Garson and our son Grant, preceded me on the RTM. I guess that makes the RTM a family tradition.

Previously elected offices, community group affiliations: 18 years of service on the RTM. Current RTM Moderator. Past Deputy Moderator. Past Education Committee Chair. Served on many RTM Committees. League of Women Voters. Former Westport Rotary member. Past PTA president/member

Campaign website: N/A