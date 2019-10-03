Westport RTM candidate: Stephen Shackelford
Stephen Shackelford
Party: N/A
Representative Town Meeting-District 8 candidate
Westport
Age: 42
Incumbent: No
Current job: Susman Godfrey LLP
Education: Jackson Preparatory School; Harvard College; JD - Harvard Law School
The most important issue in this election: Ensuring we get CMS back up and running on time, and putting processes in place to do a better job maintaining our schools in the future, so Westport's public school system can remain the best in the state.
Other issues: Transparency. Our constituents need more than ever to understand what is going on in our town government, and why.
Family: My wonderful wife Stefanie has been active in the public schools since we moved here, most recently serving as a PTA co-president. We have four kids: two in Staples, one at BMS, and one at CES, all of them avid soccer players. And a wonderful golden retriever named Joy.
Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Member of Democratic Town Committee.
Campaign website: N/A