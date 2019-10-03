Westport RTM candidate: Seth Braunstein

Seth Braunstein

Party: N/A

Representative Town Meeting-District 6 candidate

Town: Westport

Age: 50

Incumbent: yes

Current job: Partner, Research Sales - Dowling & Partners

Education: Graduated from the University of Chicago and attained a post-grad degree from NYU’s Stern School of Business

The most important issue in this election: Balancing need for sensible development with the desire to maintain the unique and time honored characteristics that make Westport such a great place to live.

Other issues: Making sure we keep our eye on the ball with respect to maintaining our schools, investing in our infrastructure and fostering a welcoming, peaceful community.

Family: Married for 24 years with a son who is a senior at Staples.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: I have been a 3 term RTM representative.

Campaign website: N/A