Seth Braunstein
Party: N/A
Representative Town Meeting-District 6 candidate
Town: Westport
Age: 50
Incumbent: yes
Current job: Partner, Research Sales - Dowling & Partners
Education: Graduated from the University of Chicago and attained a post-grad degree from NYU’s Stern School of Business
The most important issue in this election: Balancing need for sensible development with the desire to maintain the unique and time honored characteristics that make Westport such a great place to live.
Other issues: Making sure we keep our eye on the ball with respect to maintaining our schools, investing in our infrastructure and fostering a welcoming, peaceful community.
Family: Married for 24 years with a son who is a senior at Staples.
Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: I have been a 3 term RTM representative.
Campaign website: N/A