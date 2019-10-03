Westport RTM candidate: Sal Liccione

Sal Liccione

Party: N/A

Representative Town Meeting-District 9 candidate

Town: Westport

Age: N/A

Incumbent: Yes

Current job: None

Education: Stroudsburg High School, Norwalk Community College

The most important issue in this election: Sidewalks and being there for the residents. I live in the downtown, I know the needs.

Other issues: The town needs to improve maintenance in the town. We need better paved roads and I think the town has to work better for the people that live here. When they email or call you, answer them as best you can and not ignore them.

Family: Single. I have cousins and family in Westport.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: I was on the citizen transit committee and I used to work for the town. I help out with all the special functions in the downtown area.

Campaign website: N/A