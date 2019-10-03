Westport RTM candidate: Richard Jaffe

Richard Jaffe

Party: N/A

Representative Town Meeting-District 1 candidate

Town: Westport

Age: 68

Incumbent: Yes

Current job: Retired

Education: University of Michigan; Stanford University; Northwestern University

The most important issue in this election: Westport must remain the open, welcoming, caring community it has always been. I pledge vigilance to make sure we continue as a bastion of decency.

Other issues: We must plan for the future. If we don’t, we may be caught by surprise if the state government’s dysfunctional performance, a crumbling public transportation infrastructure, companies leaving Connecticut, and the tax burden shifting onto us interfere with Westport remaining as a place to live of choice.

Family: Married coming on 40 years; three lovely children, all out of the nest, living life and contributing to the benefit of society.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: RTM incumbent - member of Finance, Long Range Planning, Public Protection, and IT Committees; Westport Sunrise Rotary Club.

Campaign website: N/A