Westport RTM candidate: Peter Gold

Peter Gold

Party: N/A

Representative Town Meeting-District 5 candidate

Town: Westport

Age: 69

Incumbent: Yes

Current job: Freelance employee benefit attorney and consultant specializing in employee benefit, compensation and human resource issues for municipal, state and corporate clients.

Education: Jericho High School, Tufts University, London School of Economics, JD-New York University School of Law

The most important issue in this election: The Post Road East’s development is straining the existing infrastructure, increasing traffic and degrading the quality of life in Greens Farms. Design standards are needed to better guide development (e.g., parking behind buildings, more and better landscaping) and insure it serves the area’s residents and maintains the area’s character.

Other issues: Traffic congestion, pedestrian improvements, including sidewalks, better maintenance of our schools and parks, and better land use planning and zoning enforcement are all important issues. A watchful eye must also be kept on the Town and Education budgets to make sure all services are provided in a cost-efficient manner.

Family: I have two children. My daughter is a landscape architect working in New York City and my son is a high school math teacher in New York City.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Four term RTM member serving on the Transit (Chair, 2014 to present), Employee Compensation, Public Works, Ordinance, and Long Range Planning Committees. Member, Saugatuck Transit Oriented Development Planning Committee (2017), Citizen's Transportation Committee (2012-2014), and Selectman's Commission on Railroad Parking (1987-1990). Member, Greens Farms Association. Author of RTM Roundup monthly column in Greens Farms Living magazine. Ride Leader, Sound Cyclists Bicycle Club. Volunteer at Westport Playhouse and Westport Library book sales. Head soccer coach Westport Soccer Association (10 seasons). Former Member, Boards of Directors of Children's Community Daycare Center, Westport-Weston YMCA, and Riverside Shakespeare Company.

Campaign website: N/A