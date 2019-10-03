Westport RTM candidate: Noah Hammond

Noah Hammond

Party: N/A

Representative Town Meeting-District 4 candidate

Town: Westport

Age: 39

Incumbent: No

Current job: Senior director of analytics and trading product development at FactSet Research Systems

Education: New Hartford Senior High in New York; Hamilton College; MBA - St. Francis University

The most important issue in this election: Our schools, teachers, policemen, firemen, beaches, parks, businesses and arts. The RTM must ensure budgets, ordinances and expenditures are the result of adequate due diligence into issues surrounding CMS, specifically value our educators and first responders, increase accessibility to all town amenities, and focus on retaining and attracting businesses.

Other issues: Keeping constituents informed. The state of our schools, endless traffic, Cribari Bridge, senior housing, Saugatuck TOD, 8-30g- it is the RTMs responsibility to inform residents on topics that can impact daily life. We need transparency, open communication and stronger engagement on all issues under the RTMs purview.

Family: Married to Weatherly; proud parents of Saugatuck students Nate (10), Luke (8), and Caroline (6)

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Westport Little League, Westport Basketball Association, Rise Against Hunger, CT Food Bank.

Campaign website: N/A