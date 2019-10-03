Westport RTM candidate: Lisa Parrelli Gray

Lisa Parrelli Gray

Party: N/A

Representative Town Meeting-District 7 candidate

Town: Westport

Age: 56

Incumbent: No

Current job: Self employed - Eat Well, Be Well

Education: Scotch Plains - Fanwood High School, N.J.; Duquesne University; culinary graduate degree

The most important issue in this election: As chairwoman of the RTM Long Range Planning Committee, I will work to assist in the planning process of town development and to preserve the integrity of our town services.

Other issues: I believe we need to lead by example in how we engage with one another-politically, and as neighbors. We need to remember what a privilege it is to serve. We are a dynamic community with so many amazing resources, ideas, residents and amenities. We have a responsibility to not only represent our constituents, but to be mindful of our actions for our youngest members of our town; how we represent and communicate our ideas must be done always, with the utmost respect to others.

Family: I have two college-aged daughters who both graduated from Staples. Both girls were active in our community, church and schools.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: RTM District 4, two terms; Boating Advisory committee; Christ and Holy Trinity Church Vestry board member;CLASP Homes secretary and board member; Westport Little League- Softball coach and commissioner; Westport Soccer coach; Saugatuck Elementary School Garden Committee chair; Saugauck Artsmarts committee; Bedford Middle School Variety show co-chair; Westport New Neighbors Association-Annual Clambake and Gourmet Club chair.

Campaign website: N/A