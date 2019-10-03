Westport RTM candidate: Lisa Newman

Lisa Newman

Party: N/A

Representative Town Meeting-District 8 candidate

Town: Westport

Age: 38

Incumbent: yes

Current job: I was a CT public school teacher for over a decade paired with ten years teaching at the university level. Most recently, I served as a program director for Sacred Heart University.

Education: Graduated from Stamford High School and University of Rhode Island. Later attained M.Ed. from University of Connecticut.

The most important issue in this election: It is critical to evaluate the condition of each of our school facilities. We need proactive conversation about next steps to ensure all district facilities: (1) have the proper amount of space; (2) make needed upgrades for optimal educational experience; (3) are monitored to ensure environmental health safety for students.

Other issues: We must keep Westport a place people love to live. While our schools need attention, we also need to properly but responsibly invest in all that our town has to offer. Most specifically, we must continue to grow our downtown into a vibrant place to work, shop and dine.

Family: I'm a proud mom to Kayla (7th grade at our combined middle school), Max (1st grade at CES), and Lila (Landmark Preschool). My husband Josh and I were both born and raised in Connecticut and always wanted to raise our family in Westport. We first bought property in Saugatuck Shores in 2012 and then later moved to the Coleytown neighborhood where we live today with our children and two rescue dogs - Rico and Coley (yes, named for Coleytown... we're those people). Our family loves this community and can most often be found at Compo Beach, Saugatuck Sweets or Vivas. Josh also serves on the Westport ZBA and we're honored to both serve the town we love so much.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Former CMS PTA Executive Board Member, Current Grade Level Adviser for the National Charity League - Westport Chapter.

Campaign website: N/A