Westport RTM candidate: Lauren Karpf

Lauren Karpf.

Lauren Karpf

Party: N/A

Representative Town Meeting-District 7 candidate

Town: Westport

Age: N/A

Incumbent: yes

Current job: N/A

Education: Graduated from Washington University in St. Louis. Attained a post-grad degree from Fordham University School of Law.

The most important issue in this election: Protecting Westport's quality of life and excellent schools from the state's financial crisis is a priority. The RTM must make difficult fiscal decisions and allocate tax dollars responsibly to maintain our schools, senior center, amenities, and downtown area, and better maintain and improve our infrastructure and facilities.

Other issues: Westport must attract new families while providing opportunities and incentives for seniors to remain. Maintaining the quality of our schools is essential, and our town boards need to creatively reduce costs without impacting classrooms. We also need to reduce traffic and upgrade infrastructure while protecting the character of Westport.

Family: My husband Adam and I have three children - two are in Long Lots School and one will start Long Lots School in 2021.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: I have been on the RTM since 2014. I am currently Chair of the Education Committee, and was previously Chair of the Ordinance Committee. I am also on the Parks and Recreation Committee. I am currently President of the Board of Directors of A Child's Place (a local school in Westport), President of the Board of Directors of Parent Child Center in Westport, a mentor with Homes with Hope, and a member of the Temple Israel religious school committee.

Campaign website: facebook.com/laurenkarpfrtm