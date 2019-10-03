Westport RTM candidate: Kristin Schneeman

Kristin Schneeman

Party: N/A

Representative Town Meeting-District 9 candidate

Town: Westport

Age: 53

Incumbent: Yes

Current job: Director at FasterCures, nonprofit program management

Education: Bellefonte High School (Bellefonte, Pa.), Bryn Mawr College

The most important issue in this election: Maintain and enhance the distinctive qualities that make Westport unique and attract people to live and work here. Continue to invest in our schools, parks and recreation, arts and culture, and support our seniors. We can do this even in tighter fiscal times if we make smart choices.

Other issues: Focus on quality of life. Improving traffic, boosting the attractiveness of downtown to businesses and consumers, and walkability/livability in our neighborhoods is paramount. I think we can do a better job prioritizing projects and developing creative solutions to getting them done.

Family: I'm blessed to be the mom of two amazing daughters in grades 11 and 8 in Westport public schools. My husband is an associate partner with McKinsey & Company.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Current Member, Representative Town Meeting, District 9. Have volunteered locally with the PTA, Project Return, Suzuki Music School, Community Plates (now Food Rescue US).

Campaign website: https://www.facebook.com/SchneemanRTM9