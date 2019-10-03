Westport RTM candidate: Jimmy Izzo

Jimmy Izzo

Party: N/A

Representative Town Meeting-District 3 candidate

Town: Westport

Age: 54

Incumbent: Yes

Current job: Neat Capital

Education: Staples High School, University of Rhode Island

The most important issue in this election: Work to get Coleytown Middle School up and running by 2020 as our schools are our most important asset in maintaining our residential population.

Other issues: Working with developers and our local zoning rules to create "sensible affordable" housing without blowing up neighborhoods due to state statue 8-30g which allows developers to "high jack" our local zoning laws and build at will.

Family: My family has been in Westport since the early 1900’s. Both of my parents and two sisters have gone through the Westport School System.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: RTM - 8 years. Committees -Public Protection Chair, Parks and Recreation, Employee Compensation. Cabinet Member YMCA Capital Campaign, Staples Tuition Grants, Usher Assumption Church, Fairfield County Community Engagement Group on Police Matters, Board Member Wassell Lane Housing, Past Secretary Longshore Mens Golf Association, Past Member Westport Youth Commission.

Campaign website: N/A