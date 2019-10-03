Westport RTM candidate: Jeff Wieser
Jeff Wieser
Party: N/A
Representative Town Meeting-District 4 candidate
Town: Westport
Age: 67
Incumbent: Yes
Current job: CEO, Homes with Hope, Inc.
Education: Kiski School, Saltsburg, Pa.; Princeton University; MBA from New York University
The most important issue in this election: The restoration of operations and balance in our school system and the continuing fiscal responsibility of Westport.
Other issues: There are a number of infrastructure projects that require attention. The greatest: we must push the State to address MetroNorth deterioration to improve access and travel time to NYC.
Family: Wife, Pat; 3 children; 8 grandchildren.
Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: RTM Deputy Moderator; Boards of YMCA, Earthplace, C&HT, Positive Directions; trip advisor at B3.
Campaign website: N/A