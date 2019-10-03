Westport RTM candidate: Jeff Wieser

Jeff Wieser

Party: N/A

Representative Town Meeting-District 4 candidate

Town: Westport

Age: 67

Incumbent: Yes

Current job: CEO, Homes with Hope, Inc.

Education: Kiski School, Saltsburg, Pa.; Princeton University; MBA from New York University

The most important issue in this election: The restoration of operations and balance in our school system and the continuing fiscal responsibility of Westport.

Other issues: There are a number of infrastructure projects that require attention. The greatest: we must push the State to address MetroNorth deterioration to improve access and travel time to NYC.

Family: Wife, Pat; 3 children; 8 grandchildren.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: RTM Deputy Moderator; Boards of YMCA, Earthplace, C&HT, Positive Directions; trip advisor at B3.

Campaign website: N/A