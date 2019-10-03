Westport RTM candidate: Jack Klinge

Jack Klinge

Party: N/A

Representative Town Meeting-District 7 candidate

Town: Westport

Age: 80

Incumbent: yes

Current job: retired

Education: graduated from Cornell in 1961 with a masters in chemical engineering. Attained a MBA from Harvard University in 1965. Lieutenant in US Navy from 1961 to 1963.

The most important issue in this election: Properly maintain and progressively build on our exceptional resources (education facilities, recreation parks & programs, infrastructure) while protecting our unique culture at affordable cost to taxpayers of all ages Achieve this by taking advantage of my 22 years experience on the RTM (Education, Parks/Rec, Chair Health/Human Services, Public Works Committees)

Other issues: Maintain our productive diversity across all demographics while keeping our "small town" profile. Continue work with seniors through positions as President Friends of Senior Center and Chair Health/Human Services Committee, and with students, uniquely, as 22 year substitute teacher SHS, BMS, and CMS (AKA "Coach K").

Family: Married to Jeanne for 55 years, 3 children Westport schools plus college degrees (Colgate BA, Harvard MBA, Notre Dame BS, Cornell BS , Fordham MBA). Eight grand children. Love to travel all around world. Love Westport!!

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Westport RTM 22 Years, Sub teacher Staples, BMS, CMS 22 years, President Friends of Westport Senior Center, Westport Mentor, Town Maintenance Committee, Chair Cornell Alumni Westport/Weston since 1983 (interview all candidates), Adjunct Professor Sacred Heart U., Little League manager 13 yrs, Board Safe Rides, Westport Service to Seniors Award (2 times), Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow Award.

Campaign website: N/A