Westport RTM candidate: Ellen Lautenberg

Ellen Lautenberg

Party: N/A

Representative Town Meeting-District 7 candidate

Town: Westport

Age: 62

Incumbent: Yes

Current job: Community volunteer

Education: Clark University; JD - Benjamin Cardozo School of Law

The most important issue in this election: RTM members represent constituents, so the important issues tend to be whatever the community is focused on. However, the RTM is the last body to vote on the town budget and this year, on expenditures related to Coleytown Middle School. These are likely the decisions with the greatest impact.

Other issues: I think helping to maintain a clean, healthy environment and our development planning are critical issues. Our ability to limit toxins and our carbon footprint, and manage the impact of CT's 830g law are essential. Although not necessarily the purview of the RTM, we can individually and collectively weigh in on these issues.

Family: My husband, Doug Hendel and I have two children, ages 23 and 21. We have lived in Westport since just before our oldest was born.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Elected RTM member since November 2015 (sworn in January 2016). Previously served locally as Board member of: Temple Israel, Hadassah and Federation for Jewish Philanthropy. Served on PTA Executive Boards at Long Lots, Bedford and Staples. Served as PTA Council Co-Chair, Health and Wellness Committee. Currently: Chair, Westport Democratic Town Committee.

Campaign website: N/A