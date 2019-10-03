Westport RTM candidate: Dick Lowenstein

Dick Lowenstein

Party: N/A

Representative Town Meeting-District 5 candidate

Town: Westport

Age: 81

Incumbent: No

Current job: Retired

Education: Rutgers University; Coumbia Business School

The most important issue in this election: A key complaint of Greens Farms residents is traffic volume, speeding, and noise. It is a tough problem. Although I was able to get an electric speed-warning sign installed on Greens Farms Road, my priority is to do more to make all local roads safer.

Other issues: Westport’s empty stores and unoccupied offices concern me. Economic development must become a town-directed function to attract new businesses and keep the existing ones.

Family: My wife, Ellie, and I moved to Westport in 1983. Our three children are Staples graduates.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Westport Library Board of Trustees, board treasurer, 1986-1995; co-founder, Westport Library book sale and currently co-chair; RTM member, 1997-2013. Chaired Transit, Public Protection, and Employee Compensation committees; Greens Farms Association, board member.

Campaign website: N/A