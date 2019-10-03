Westport RTM candidate: Candace Banks

Candace Banks

Party: N/A

Representative Town Meeting-District 6 candidate

Town: Westport

Age: 45

Incumbent: no

Current job: Community Volunteer

The most important issue in this election: Communication with Constituents: I pledge to take steps to keep Dist. 6 residents informed of local issues and promptly respond to phone calls and emails from concerned residents.

Other issues: Over the next few years, there are several pending projects and proposals that impact District 6 residents. A major infrastructure project, the construction of water tanks on the Aquarion Property on North Avenue, will very likely commence in Spring 2020. The BOE is also contemplating rezoning and/or redistricting neighborhoods in District 6 for the 2020-21 school year. The core of my platform is communication to reduce the element of surprise so District 6 residents have the opportunity to weigh in on the proposals and projects that will affect their daily lives.

Family: Married to Tom Banks; Mom to Chip, Marin and Caroline (current BMS students)

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Westport PTA Council (Past President), Long Lots PTA (Past President), Staples Tuition Grants (Board Member), ABC Westport (Board Member), Westport Young Woman's League (Sustainer), Junior League of Eastern Fairfield County (Sustainer)

Campaign website: N/A