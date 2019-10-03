Westport RTM candidate: Brandi Briggs

Brandi Briggs

Party: N/A

Representative Town Meeting-District 7 candidate

Town: Westport

Age: 44

Incumbent: Yes

Current job: Attorney, not currently practicing.

Education: Smoky Hill High School in Aurora, Colo.; Boston College; JD-University of Colorado

The most important issue in this election: My top priority is protecting and improving Westport’s schools. We must ensure: CMS reopens safely, on-time and on budget; long-term district planning is fair for all Westporters; and we preserve the quality and reputation of our schools. This will result in positive impacts on property values, tax rates and services.

Other issues: In the face of Connecticut’s fiscal challenges, we must protect Westport and continue to provide first-rate services for all residents. We need to focus on Westport’s long-term financial health, keep Westport affordable, provide high-quality amenities, improve infrastructure, solve traffic problems, and ensure smart, effective use of taxpayers’ money.

Family: I have been married for 16 years to David Briggs. We have 3 children, Emerson, 13 (BMS), William, 11 (BMS) and Logan, 7 (LLS).

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: RTM District 7 Representative, Chair of RTM Ordinance Committee; National Charity League, Co-VP of Membership; Westport Young Woman's League, Past President; Long Lots PTA, Past VP of Fundraising.

Campaign website: N/A