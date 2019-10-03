Westport RTM candidate: Arline Gertzoff

Arline Gertzoff Arline Gertzoff Photo: /contributed Photo Photo: /contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Westport RTM candidate: Arline Gertzoff 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Arline Gertzoff

Party: N/A

Representative Town Meeting-District 3 candidate

Town: Westport

Age: 73

Incumbent: Yes

Current job: Retired international educator

Education: A Staples grad, Gertzoff graduated from Boston University and also received a post-grad degree from the university.

The most important issue in this election: Appropriations for education ,public works and overall improving the quality of life for Westporters.

Other issues: Making sure Coleytown Middle School is up and running by 2020 school year and issues on recycling are resolved.

Family: Parents and brother are deceased.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Board member UNASWCT Membership, DTC DWW

Campaign website: N/A