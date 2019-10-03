https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Westport-RTM-candidate-Arline-Gertzoff-14490056.php
Westport RTM candidate: Arline Gertzoff
Photo: /contributed Photo
Arline Gertzoff
Party: N/A
Representative Town Meeting-District 3 candidate
Town: Westport
Age: 73
Incumbent: Yes
Current job: Retired international educator
Education: A Staples grad, Gertzoff graduated from Boston University and also received a post-grad degree from the university.
The most important issue in this election: Appropriations for education ,public works and overall improving the quality of life for Westporters.
Other issues: Making sure Coleytown Middle School is up and running by 2020 school year and issues on recycling are resolved.
Family: Parents and brother are deceased.
Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Board member UNASWCT Membership, DTC DWW
Campaign website: N/A
View Comments