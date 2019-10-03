Westport RTM candidate: Andrew Colabella

Andrew Colabella

Party: N/A

Representative Town Meeting-District 4 candidate

Town: Westport

Age: 30

Incumbent: Yes

Current job: Public works

Education: N/A

The most important issue in this election: Environmental Hazards/Health Longevity. Legislatively improving our waterways, green spaces, parks, and recycling/sanitation practices. I was the lead petitioner in the first Single Use Plastics Ban east of Washington. Within one year of my campaign it was supported unanimously across party lines and in food establishments. It’s a town to lead the world. I would like to continue this leadership with my colleagues as we embark on the greatest challenges to preserve our earth but also our health and their children’s future free of major threats and impacts that could have an adverse effect. But as we move forward, we cannot forget the history of our town and protect our past as so those can learn from our great practices and why what makes Westport the Capitol of the Gold Coast.

Other issues: The growing concern in my mind is overdevelopment of rental and lease apartment/condos. Yes, vast numbers of people are leaving Connecticut, but I’m interested in looking to keep or find ways for families to want to move here, stay here, and continue the generational settling within our town. I’m concerned with clear cutting Woods and impact of these large facilities will have with surrounding properties. I’m also concerned with the condition of our older school buildings. The health and safety of your children is imperative. Transparency and communication between the bodies is as well. Our town does and will continue to flow productively, making Westport an even bigger hot spot and destination for families and couples to settle down and grow in. We also must continue our scholastic climb in providing and preserving our stellar education, and entice those to move here for the best public school education in the nation.

Family: N/A

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Public Works Committee, Public Protection Committee, Health & Human Services Committee, Environment Committee, Plastic Pollution Project (P3) Co Founder, Cribari PAC Bridge Member.

Campaign website: N/A