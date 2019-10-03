Westport RTM candidate, Amy Kaplan

Party: N/A

Representative Town Meeting candidate

Town: Westport

Age: N/A

Incumbent: Yes

Current job: Self-employed artist and event planner

Education: Graduated from Southington High School and received a BFA from Syracuse University.

The most important issue: Westport has much to be proud of, but must take care of our existing assets and invest in our future. We need a qualified and objective assessment of our facilities so that we can not only prioritize repairs, but plan proactively for the future.

Other issues: Change is always a certainty; its how we mange it that’s the challenge. Westport needs to do better to envision how we want our town to change. What kind of development; economic, residential and recreational, do we want to encourage and where? Westport has always been a place people want to move to; let’s keep it that way by investing in better transit options, maintaining safe and modern school environments, building good affordable housing to diversify our community, and continuing to lead the way in Green initiatives. Let’s work together to creatively channel the amazing energy and Human Resources of this community, embracing change and living our values.

Family: Husband Michael, Democratic Town Committee member, President of Royal Heritage Home, based in NYC. Two children, son Max, 20, in college at George Washington University, daughter Lucy,17, senior at Staples High School.

Previous elected offices: The Artists Collective of Westport, various PTA posts

Campaign website: N/A