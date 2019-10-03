Westport RTM candidate: Albert Strazza

Albert Strazza

Party: N/A

Representative Town Meeting-District 9 candidate

Town: Westport

Age: 48

Incumbent: No

Current job: Real Estate Attorney - Ambrose & Strazza, LLC

Education: Greenwich High School; Southern Connecticut State University; Juris Doctor

The most important issue in this election: The top issue is whatever serves the best interests of my neighbors in the 9th District and all of the residents of Westport.

Other issues: Preserving the Saugatuck River Bridge, Saugatuck District and addressing traffic conditions in town to the best of my ability.

Family: I have a son who is a junior at Fairfield Prep who plays baseball and a daughter who is in 8th grade at St. Thomas Aquinas School who sings in the Fairfield County Children's Choir, plays soccer, swims and dives. I live with my beautiful fiance in Westport who is actually my high school girlfriend that I accidentally bumped into a few years ago after not seeing her for 30 years, and we have been together ever since.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Never ran for office; this is a first. I am a member of Connecticut Bar Association, Greater Bridgeport Bar Association and Veterans of Foreign Wars. Westport VFW Auxiliary Post 399 is the best VFW that I have ever had the privilege of patronizing.

Campaign website: N/A