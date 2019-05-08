Westport RTM approves $210M budget

WESTPORT — With little fanfare, the Representative Town Meeting on Tuesday night unanimously approved the entire General Fund budget of $210,812,563 for the 2020 fiscal year.

This includes $76.3 million for the selectmen’s budget and $118.3 million for the Board of Education’s operating budget.

On Monday night, the RTM exercised its power to overturn the Board of Finance’s $115,000 cut to the Westport Transit District — the only reinstatement of funds it made, and by a unanimous vote with only one abstention — which brought that budget back to its full proposed $355,000.