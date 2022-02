WESTPORT — The Representative Town Meeting approved a project that would spend $1.3 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding to replace a deteriorating timber groin at Burying Hill Beach.

After a long discussion on how the project fits within town priorities and ARPA funding requirements, the RTM voted 30-4 in favor of the project.

Jessica Bram, who represents District 6, was one of the four members who opposed the project. Bram argued that the project does not support the true intentions behind the COVID relief money.

“I do not by any stretch of the imagination see how this can be called amenable to the ARPA funding,” Bram said. “I absolutely cannot support this.”

“I think the idea of using federal COVID funds for a beach renovation is misguided and inappropriate to the extent that it’s embarrassing,” Bram added. “We have real pandemic-related needs in this town.”

The timber groin at Burying Hill Beach was built during the 1950s and was intended to stop the sand from clogging the creek and being washed into the Long Island Sound. The 400-foot structure has since deteriorated and is 20 years past its expiration date.

District 9 RTM member Lori Church, District 3 member Mark Friedman and District 2 member Louis Mall joined Bram in voting against the project. Some members who ultimately voted in favor for the project also questioned the ethical nature of the funding.

“Is it really ethical for us, a very wealthy community, to be doing these things rather than helping the people?” District 8 RTM member Wendy Batteau said.

Friedman said the project does not directly help those who have been hit hardest by COVID-19. He added that even if the project needed to be done, it should be done in tandem with the state in an effort to replace an adjacent groin across New Creek, on the east side of Sherwood Island State Park that also needs repair.

He said it could also alleviate flooding.

“We may not be allocating to projects that may have a more direct impact on that community, that’s more consistent with the spirit of the funds,” Friedman said. “I think that this is a rushed project.”

Director of the Department of Public Works Peter Ratkiewich said that while it may seem like a rush decision, a delay in the matter would increase the cost. He said permits have already been in place and will be expiring soon. Bids are also expected to be coming soon as the project is scheduled to conclude by the end of June before the busy beach season.

“I believe that the total cost of this would go from 1.3 to maybe like 1.6, or maybe further north of that,” Ratkiewich said. “It doesn’t make sense not to do it. It is a structure that’s protecting one of our best assets.”

District 5 RTM member Peter Gold said while he understands everyone’s concern, the town isn’t using ARPA funding to create a new country club

“As far as the optics go, I understand the concerns that are being made,” Gold said. “But we are not using this money to create a fancy new beach.”

“There’s nothing wrong, optics-wise, with repairing and maintaining infrastructure in a state of good repair, which is all we are doing here,” he added.

The Board of Selectwomen and the Board of Finance have already approved the project.

