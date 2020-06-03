Westport Public Schools cancels in-person summer school

WESTPORT — Out of concern for potential health risks to students and staff, Westport Public Schools will not be holding summer school in person this year.

“Given the potential health risks to students and staff and complex state regulations, which would significantly alter programming even if thyey could be adhered to, we have come to the conclusion that it would be untenable for the WPS to offer in-person summer programs,” Interim Superintendent David Abbey said in an email to parents on Tuesday. “This change will impact continuing education programs and camps and our extended school year special education services.”

Because of the decision, Abbey said, the district will be providing a number of its programs online, including all of the high school courses being offered for credit.

“Although it will not be possible in every instance, we are working toward having special education teachers and service providers continue to teach those who are receiving ESY services,” Abbey said.

During the next few weeks the district will continue to design and strengthen the summer programs, he said.

“Given current circumstances, we look forward to providing the best possible summer programs, as we look forward to the day when we are able to be with our students through in-person teaching and learning,” Abbey said.

