WESTPORT — A 23-year-old Windsor man was charged with larceny in connection to the theft of over $6,000 worth of product from a beauty store, police said.

Officers were dispatched to Ulta Beauty on Post Road East around 6:50 p.m. on Aug. 13 on a report of a shoplifting incident. Store employees reported three individuals entered and loaded up a hand basket with numerous bottles of cologne and perfume and then ran out of the store to a waiting vehicle, police said.

The combined products are valued at more than $6,000, police said.

Three suspects were identified in the incident after officers reviewed surveillance footage and shared information with other law enforcement agencies. An arrest warrant was then sought and granted for Jahliil Parrott, one of the suspects, according to police.

On Nov. 20, Parrot was taken into custody at state Superior Court in Hartford in connection with this active warrant. He was then brought to Westport police headquarters for processing.

Parrott was charged with third-degree larceny and third-degree conspiracy to commit larceny. Bond was court set as a written promise to appear. He is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on Dec. 18.

