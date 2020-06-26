Westport Police: Bridgeport man charged with burglary

WESTPORT — A 26-year-old Bridgeport man was charged with third degree burglary after allegedly trespassing on a Westport residence, police said.

On June 25, officers received what was initially reported as a trespassing complaint from a Westport residence. Officers met with one of the listing agents of the unoccupied dwelling that contained some of the owner’s belongings.

According to police, when the Realtor arrived at the home to do some maintenance, they encountered an individual who walked out the rear of the residence. An additional key to the home was also missing, police said.

A man matching the description of the man in the house, identified as Richaun Edwards-Marsh, was found near the residence, police said, in possession of the missing key. Officers also found a pair of disposable shoe covers that matched shoe covers left in the residence for showings of the home.

Police said an additional witness encountered Edwards-Marsh in the neighborhood at 7 a.m. that day.

Edwards-Marsh was charged with third-degree burglary, sixth-degree larceny and interfering with an officer. He was released on a written promise to appear in state Superior Court in Stamford on July 14.

