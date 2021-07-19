Westport Point to Point swim draws more than 60 to Compo Beach Jarret Liotta July 19, 2021 Updated: July 19, 2021 9:05 a.m.
Intermediate swimmers wearing green caps prepare to enter the water at the Point to Point Swim at Compo Beach on Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Attila Libertiny of South Salem, N.Y., watches the first group of swimmers round the buoy at the Point to Point Swim at Compo Beach on Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Ashley Fedor of Weston walks through the finish arch with her son Mateo Llaza, 2, at the Point to Point Swim at Compo Beach on Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Denise Hotch, fitness coordinator at the Y, gives encouragement to some swimmers before the race at the Point to Point Swim at Compo Beach on Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Emma Forbes of Norwalk was the first woman to complete the one-mile race with a time of 12:52 at the Point to Point Swim at Compo Beach on Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Gregory Sargent of Fairfield had the best time of the day with 12:08 at the Point to Point Swim at Compo Beach on Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Kelly Thompson, water safety instructor at the Y, right, gives some last-minute tips to her adult pupil Shelley Forrester of Wetsport at the Point to Point Swim at Compo Beach on Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
The expert racers head into the water at the Point to Point Swim at Compo Beach on Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Alessandra Nassi, a recent arrival to Westport, takes part in her first Point to Point Swim at Compo Beach on Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
WESTPORT — Although COVID restrictions quelled last year’s event, this year nothing dampened the spirit of the Westport Weston Family YMCA’s 42nd annual Point to Point Swim at Compo Beach.
On Sunday morning, more than 60 swimmers circled the eastern beach, covering a mile in the water in three tiers of ability — expert, intermediate and amateur. The one-mile open water race raises money to support the YMCA’s Annual Campaign. The campaign fund provides financial assistance for programs like swim lessons, child care and camp.