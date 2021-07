WESTPORT — After a largely virtual season, the Westport Country Playhouse has announced it will resume in-person theatrical production in November, so long as visitors provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccination to attend any performance or event there.

In addition, all visitors, volunteers and staff are required to wear a mask, unless they are part of the performance.

The Playhouse will reopen with a live staging of John Patrick Shanley’s Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning drama, “Doubt: A Parable.”

The play will run Nov. 2-20, but — for those still skittish about attending events in the flesh — the play will be filmed before a live audience for on-demand streaming at home.

“Doubt” will be directed by David Kennedy, Playhouse associate artistic director.

“Following the close of our 2019 season of plays, no one could have predicted that we would not produce a play on our stage in the presence of an audience until 23 months later,” said Playhouse managing director Michael Barker in a news release. “For more than a year, we have produced online, outdoors, and on the radio, providing theatrical and educational programming for our immediate community and audiences around the world. Recently, we returned to the theater with comedy and cabaret performances, a toe in the waters of normalcy.”

Barker said he is pleased that the first in-person offering will be “Doubt,” “one of the finest examples of modern American drama, beautifully produced on our stage in the presence of a living, breathing audience.”

For updates on COVID-19 health and safety protocols at the Playhouse, visit westportplayhouse.org/visit/covid19safety/. To purchase tickets, visit westportplayhouse.org, call the box office at 203-227-4177, or email boxoffice@westportplayhouse.org.