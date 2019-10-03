https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Westport-Planning-and-Zoning-Commission-14490075.php
Westport Planning and Zoning Commission candidate: Catherine Walsh
Catherine Walsh
Party: Republican
Planning and Zoning Commission candidate
Town: Westport
Age: N/A
Incumbent: Yes
Current job: Steel trader
Education: Penn State University
The most important issue in this election: My top priority remains planning for future needs while preserving both our history and environment. I will continue to try to strike a balance so that the needs of all of our citizens are met.
Other issues: Enforcement of our regulations is extremely important. We must also guard against over building in areas which are inappropriate.
Family: Two daughters - Annie and Michelle
Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: N/A
Campaign website: N/A
