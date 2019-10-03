Westport Planning and Zoning Commission candidate: Catherine Walsh

Catherine Walsh

Party: Republican

Planning and Zoning Commission candidate

Town: Westport

Age: N/A

Incumbent: Yes

Current job: Steel trader

Education: Penn State University

The most important issue in this election: My top priority remains planning for future needs while preserving both our history and environment. I will continue to try to strike a balance so that the needs of all of our citizens are met.

Other issues: Enforcement of our regulations is extremely important. We must also guard against over building in areas which are inappropriate.

Family: Two daughters - Annie and Michelle

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: N/A

Campaign website: N/A