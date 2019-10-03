https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Westport-Planning-and-Zoning-Comission-candidate-14490077.php
Westport Planning and Zoning Comission candidate: Chip Stevens
Party: Republican
Planning and Zoning Commission candidate
Town: Westport
Age: N/A
Incumbent: Yes
Current job: Medical business consultant
Education: Staples High School, University of Maine - Orono, master’s in microbiology
The most important issue in this election: Fight to protect Westport from predatory development and strive to limit sprawl.
Other issues: Preservation , sane local planning and zoning, protection of local autonomy, saving characteristics and willof all neighborhoods of all income levels.
Family: Residents since 1960.
Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Staples and PAL football and wrestling.
Campaign website: N/A
