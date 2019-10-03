Westport Planning and Zoning Comission candidate: Chip Stevens

Chip Stevens

Party: Republican

Planning and Zoning Commission candidate

Town: Westport

Age: N/A

Incumbent: Yes

Current job: Medical business consultant

Education: Staples High School, University of Maine - Orono, master’s in microbiology

The most important issue in this election: Fight to protect Westport from predatory development and strive to limit sprawl.

Other issues: Preservation , sane local planning and zoning, protection of local autonomy, saving characteristics and willof all neighborhoods of all income levels.

Family: Residents since 1960.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Staples and PAL football and wrestling.

Campaign website: N/A