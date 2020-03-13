Westport Parks and Rec administration office closes

WESTPORT — In an abundance of caution due to the coronavirus, the Parks and Recreation Department has announced its administration office within Longshore Club Park will close to the public until further notice.

“In light of the uncertainty of the current situation, all programs and program registration are postponed indefinitely until we have more information,” Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Fava said in a news release on Friday. “Beach emblem sales are postoned until April 1, at which time they can be purchased online or, if assistance is needed, over the phone at 203-341-5090. All of this is is subject to change.”

All facility usage permits provided by the Westport Parks and Recreation Department remain suspended until further notice, Fava said.