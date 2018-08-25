-
Anyone who might be able to give information about the man or identify him should call the Detective Bureau at 203-341-6080.
Anyone who might be able to give information about the man or identify him should call the Detective Bureau at 203-341-6080.
Photo: Contributed Photo / Westport Police Department / Contributed Photo
-
Anyone who might be able to give information about the man or identify him should call the Detective Bureau at 203-341-6080.
Anyone who might be able to give information about the man or identify him should call the Detective Bureau at 203-341-6080.
Photo: Contributed Photo / Westport Police Department / Contributed Photo
-
Anyone who might be able to give information about the man or identify him should call the Detective Bureau at 203-341-6080.
Anyone who might be able to give information about the man or identify him should call the Detective Bureau at 203-341-6080.
Photo: Contributed Photo / Westport Police Department / Contributed Photo
Photo: Contributed Photo / Westport Police Department / Contributed Photo
Anyone who might be able to give information about the man or identify him should call the Detective Bureau at 203-341-6080.
Anyone who might be able to give information about the man or identify him should call the Detective Bureau at 203-341-6080.
Photo: Contributed Photo / Westport Police Department / Contributed Photo
WESTPORT — Police are hoping the public can help them identify a suspect in a recent crime in town.
The man caught on surveillance camera at a Walgreens store is accused of committing identity theft in Westport, police said. The department did not provide any further information about the crime.
Anyone who might be able to give information about the man or identify him should call the Detective Bureau at 203-341-6080.