Westport PD looking to ID Whole Foods larceny suspects

A wallet was stolen from someone at Whole Foods in Westport, Conn., on Aug. 16, 2018. A wallet was stolen from someone at Whole Foods in Westport, Conn., on Aug. 16, 2018. Photo: Contributed Photo / Westport Police Department / Contributed Photo

A wallet was stolen from someone at Whole Foods in Westport, Conn., on Aug. 16, 2018. A wallet was stolen from someone at Whole Foods in Westport, Conn., on Aug. 16, 2018. Photo: Contributed Photo / Westport Police Department / Contributed Photo

Photo: Contributed Photo / Westport Police Department / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Westport PD looking to ID Whole Foods larceny suspects 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — Town police are hoping someone can help them identify two larceny suspects from an incident earlier this month.

Lt. Jillian Cabana released images of a larcenty from Aug. 16 on Friday.

Around 1:30 p.m., a victim reported her wallet was stolen from her purse while she was shopping at Whole Food at 399 Post Road West, Cabana said. Shortly after, several of the victim’s credit cards were fraudulently used in neighboring towns.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Westport Police Detective Bureau at 203-341-6080.