https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Westport-PD-looking-for-alleged-snowblower-thieves-14982265.php
Westport PD looking for alleged snowblower thieves
WESTPORT — Two suspects allegedly stole a snowblower from the front porch of a Westport home earlier this month and police are asking for the public’s help to identify them.
It happened around 12:50 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9.
Police said a suspect, caught on camera, and another male suspect stole a snowblower off a Westport residence’s front porch.
Anyone with information is asked to call 203-341-6080.
View Comments