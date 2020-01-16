Westport PD looking for alleged snowblower thieves

WESTPORT — Two suspects allegedly stole a snowblower from the front porch of a Westport home earlier this month and police are asking for the public’s help to identify them.

It happened around 12:50 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9.

Police said a suspect, caught on camera, and another male suspect stole a snowblower off a Westport residence’s front porch.

Anyone with information is asked to call 203-341-6080.