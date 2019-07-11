Westport PD charge N.Y. woman with credit card theft from 2017

WESTPORT — A New York resident, accused of stealing credit cards and cash from a victim’s wallet in 2017, was taken into custody in Pennsylvania on an active arrest warrant out of Westport on Wednesday, police said.

Andrea Soledad Lopez-Poblete, 43, of Queens, N.Y., was charged with first-degree identity theft, illegal use of a credit card, credit card theft and fifth-degree larceny.

Lopez-Poblete was arrested Monday in connection with an investigation that started on Sept. 16, 2017.

On that September afternoon, around 2 p.m., Westport police responded to the Panera Bread restaruant at 1860 Post Road East for a report of a theft from a wallet. Police said the victim told the officers she noticed her wallet was missing when leaving the restaurant. When she went back inside, management had her wallet after a patron turned it in.

But the victim noticed cash and several credit cards missing from the wallet. The victim immediately tried to cancel the credit cards, only to learn they had been fraudulently used to make several purchases in the area.

Police got surveillance footage from Panera and the other places where the credit cards were used. Through an investigation, police were able to identify the suspect as Lopez-Poblete. An arrest warrant was approved and Lopez-Poblete was marked for extradition.

Lopez-Poblete was taken into custody by law enforcement in Pennsylvania. On Wednesday, she was extradited to Connecticut by the Westport Police Department’s Detective Bureau and formally charged for the September 2017 incident.

She was held on a $100,000 bond. Police said she was arraigned Thursday morning. There were no updated court records for her available later Thursday afternoon.