Westport PD: N.Y. woman tried to cash fraudulent checks

WESTPORT — A New York woman admitted to cashing fraudulent checks in the past after she was arrested in connection with a recent incident in Westport, police said.

Marisol Sanchez, 60, of Bronx, N.Y., was charged with forgery-related offenses linked to two separate incidents in Westport recently.

In one case, she was charged with first-degree forgery, criminal impersonation and criminal attempt to commit third-degree larceny.

Police said it was around 1:40 p.m. Thursday when officers responded to Citibank at 399 Post Road West for a complaint of a customer trying to “negotiate a fraudulent check using a fake piece of identification.”

On Thursday, police said, Sanchez had tried to deposit a forged check in the amount of $3,180 into a closed account using a fake California driver’s license with her photo.

The bank denied the transaction and tried to delay the customer while police were called. By the time officers got there, she had already left, but they found her in a nearby parking lot and detained her.

A bank employee said he recognized the customer — later identified as Sanchez — from similar “crimes in the past,” police said.

Based on a police investigation and the employee’s statement, Sanchez was taken into custody and brought to police headquarters to be charged. She was held on a $10,000 bond.

Stemming from this incident and arrest, police also charged Sanchez for a similar incident back in early September.

In that case, police said officers responded to the Citibank at 999 Post Road East on Sept. 6 for a complaint of a customer trying to deposit a check using fake identification.

“It was alleged that Sanchez had attempted to cash a forged check in the amount of $3,840 using a fraudulent New York driver’s license bearing her photo,” police said.

The bank denied the request and called police. By the time police got there, the customer in question had already left. Employees provided police with a description of the customer and her vehicle.

When Sanchez was arrested on Thursday, in an interview with a member of the department’s Detective Bureau, she “admitted to cashing fraudulent checks in the past” and identified herself as the woman from the surveillance photos from the Sept. 6 incident, police said.

Based on that, she faces additional charges of first-degree forgery, criminal impersonation and criminal attempt to commit third-degree larceny. For those charges, she was held on a $5,000 bond.

Police said Sanchez was able to post bond and was released. She is expected in court on Oct. 28.