Westport PD: N.Y. men stole tires, rims from car dealership

WESTPORT — Two New Yorkers were charged Thursday allegedly stealing tires and rims from car dealership, police said.

Luis Santiago, 20, of Bronx, New York, was charged with third-degree larceny from a motor vehicle, third-degree criminal trespass and conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny. Santiago was held in lieu of a $5,000 bond.

Brandon Rivera, 21, of Bronx New York, was hit with the same charges as Santiago, plus charges for misuse of plates and engagin police in a pursuit. He was held in lieu of a $3,000 bond.

Around 1:45 a.m., an officer spotted a car slowly pulling out of a car dealership parking lot without its headlights on. The officer tried to pull the driver over on Post Road East, but instead the driver took off, police said.

The driver, later identified as Rivera, led officers on a brief pursuit, which was called off when it reached excessive speeds, police said. Shortly after, officers found two men walking east on Post Road West in the area where police had terminated the pursuit.

“They appeared sweaty and disheveled and could not explain their presence in the area,” said Lt. Jillian Cabana.

Another officer found the suspect vehicle nearby, police said. Santiago and Rivera were identified as the two in the car.

A check with the dealership showed four tires were stolen from a car in the lot, police said.

“The suspect vehicle contained four new tires and rims valued at approximately $2,400,” Cabana said.

The car had a Texas registration plate instead of a Massachusetts one, which was assigned to the car. The two were taken into custody and transported to police headquarters for processing.

Santiago and Rivera are each expected in court on Oct. 16.